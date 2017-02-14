Emergency Dispatches: February 14, 2017

At 2:31 am Attala Deputies and The Mississippi Highway Patrol were called to Highway 12 west for a possible disabled 18 wheeler. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and notified dispatch that it was a log truck that had turned over and out of the roadway. The driver was not injured in the accident.

At 11:09 am Attala Deputies were called to the 200 block of Byway Road for a report of a B&E.

At 3:25 pm Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to Attala Road 2224 for a report of a 4-Wheeler accident. According to emergency personnel one female was transported by air to a Tupelo hospital with a possible broken pelvis.