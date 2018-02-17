Emergency Dispatches: February 17, 2018

At 9:07 am Attala Deputies, Sallis Volunteers, MedStat EMS along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a one vehicle MVA on Highway 14 west near Newport. The caller said a blue truck with silver toolbox. No injuries were reported.

At 2;23 pm Attala Deputies were called to Highway 35 near Carmack Fish House. The caller said they found a safe off the side of the roadway.

At 3;26 pm Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS along with City Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA on Highway 12 west near the city limits. No injuries were reported.