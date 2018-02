At 3:51 pm Kosciusko Police and City Fire responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA on Highway 12 east in front of the Co-Op. No injuries were reported.

At 7:15 pm Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS along with City Fire were dispatched to a report of a two vehicle MVA. The caller said it was located at Highway 12 and 35. Units arrived on scene and reported that there were no injuries.

At 7:56 pm Attala Deputies were called to a residence on Attala Road 3121 for a report of a B&E.