At 1:14 pm Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS along with City Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA. The caller said it was on Highway 12 east near Wendy’s. Units arrived on scene and notified responding medics that there were no injuries and that medical transport was not needed.

At 5:30 pm Attala Deputies and Attala Fire responded to a report of a car fire on Attala Road 4202, also known as Youth Center Road. No injuries were reported.