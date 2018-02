At 8:20 pm Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, Sallis Volunteers along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a one vehicle MVA roll over on Attala Road 4101. The caller said it was a black Z71 but they didn’t see anyone around the vehicle. After arriving on scene emergency personnel searched the area but no one was fund in or around the vehicle. Officer¬† ran the tag that came back on a gray 2016 Chevrolet. All units cleared at 8:55 pm