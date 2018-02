At v 9:04 am Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, Sallis Volunteers along with Attala Fire and Rescue for a report of an MVA rollover. The caller said it was located on Attala Road 4120 near Attala Road 4102. The driver said he swerved to avoid hitting a deer. The 29 year old male was reported to have head injuries. All units cleared at 10:08 am.