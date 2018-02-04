Emergency Dispatches: February 4, 2018

At 5:44 pm Ethel Volunteers and Attala Fire were dispatched to a residence on Attala Road 1106 for a report of the smell of smoke. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and notified responding units that nothing was showing from the exterior of the brick home. Firefighters soon reported there was no fire.

At 6:02 pm Attala Deputies and The Mississippi Highway Patrol were called to check on an MVA on Highway 19 south. Winston called and advised that they were not sure if it was in Attala or Winston County. Emergency personnel from both counties responded. Dispatch said a van hit a deer and an 18 wheeler hit the van. Deputies arrive on scene and notified dispatch that it was in Attala County. No injuries were reported.