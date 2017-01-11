Emergency Dispatches: January 11, 2017

At 1:30 am Attala Deputies, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Sallis Volunteers, MedStat EMS along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report a single vehicle MVA on Highway 12 west between McAdams and Horne’s Grocery. The caller said that a red Chevrolet truck hit a tree. After arriving on scene, Attala Deputies notified medics that they had one male that was unresponsive but breathing. One patient was transported to Baptist-Attala for medical treatment.

At 8:22 am Kosciusko Police and City Fire were dispatched to the 800 block of South Natchez for a report of a car fire. The caller said it was a white Monte Carlo. When firefighters arrived they advised dispatch that there was light smoke coming from under the hood. The fire was knock out by 8:28. No injuries were reported. Units cleared the scene at 8:40 am.