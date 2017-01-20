Emergency Dispatches: January 20, 2017

At 11:54 am Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS along with City Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA. The caller said it was located on South Wells and Goodman street. Firefighters arrived on scene and reported one lane of traffic was blocked. No injuries were reported.

At 2:27 pm Kosciusko Police along with City Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA. The caller said it was located on Highway 35 Bypass in front of Auto Zone. They said it involved a red Hyundai and a white Ford Explorer. Officers arrived on scene and advised that no lanes of traffic were blocked and no injuries were reported.