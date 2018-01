At 7:00 am Attala Deputies were called to Highway 43 for a report of an MVA. The caller said a white Nissan had hit a deer. No injuries were reported.

At 6:30 pm Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a one vehicle MVA on Highway 14 west near Attala Road 4140. The caller said the car had hit a deer. No injuries were reported.

At 8:34 pm Kosciusko Police were called to the 400 block of North East Street for a report of a B&E.