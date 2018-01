At 8:24 am Kosciusko Police were called to Baptist-Attala for a report of a theft. According to Administrators a computer was missing and may have been taken overnight. They report that the IT department was pulling video and would also supply officers with the serial number to the machine.

At 2:06 pm Kosciusko Police was called to the 600 block of Tipton Street for a report of a B&E.