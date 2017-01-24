Emergency Dispatches: January 24, 2017

At 7:47 am Attala Deputies and Attala Fire were called to a report of a power line fire at Attala Road 1163 and Highway 19 South. Units arrived on scene and reported sparks arching from a line that had been knocked down by a fallen tree. Emergency personnel called for the power company to repair the line. AT&T was also called when they found phone line that were also knocked down.

At 11:42 am Attala Deputies, Zama Volunteers, The Mississippi Highway Patrol along with Attala Fire and Rescue were dispatched for a report of a one vehicle MVA on Highway 19 South neat Attala Road 5016. The caller advised there were no injuries.