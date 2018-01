At 6:07 am Kosciusko Police and City Fire responded to a report of a one vehicle MVA on Highway 12 east near Fair Gas. The caller said he was trying to avoid hitting a deer and ran off the road. The vehicle only needed to be pulled out of the ditch. No injuries were reported.

At 2:22 pm Attala Fire and Attala Forestry were called to the 11900 block of 12 west for a report of a woods fire. The caller said structures were in danger.