Emergency Dispatches: January 25, 2018

At approximately 6:00 pm Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a one vehicle MVA on Highway 35 north across from Coleman Apartments. The caller said a vehicle ran off the road and into the woods.

According to Emergency personnel a vehicle pulled over on the side of the roadway to get a child’s cup from the rear of the auto. The vehicle then jumped into gear taking the child and truck off the road without the driver.

There were no injuries, no report and no damage to the vehicle. A wrecker was called to pull the auto back on to the roadway.