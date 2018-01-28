Home » Local » Emergency Dispatches: January 28, 2018

Emergency Dispatches: January 28, 2018

At 10:56 pm on Saturday night Attala Deputies were called to cell phone towers located on Highway 35 North and Highway 440. Repairman told Deputies that someone had stole the copper on the towers owned by AT&T and C-Spire. Entergy was called to cut the power to the units because of exposed wiring.

