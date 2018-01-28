At 10:56 pm on Saturday night Attala Deputies were called to cell phone towers located on Highway 35 North and Highway 440. Repairman told Deputies that someone had stole the copper on the towers owned by AT&T and C-Spire. Entergy was called to cut the power to the units because of exposed wiring.
2 thoughts on “Emergency Dispatches: January 28, 2018”
Christie says:
Probably the same people who did this in Grenada about a week ago.
Debbie Cobb Garcia says:
That’s terrible!!!!
Hope all scrap yards are notified!