Emergency Dispatches: January 31, 2017

At 4:03 am Attala Deputies, Zama Volunteers along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a house fire at the corner of Main Street and Church Street in Sallis. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and notified responding units that the home was fully involved. MedStat EMS was called to be on medical standby in case their services were need. Entergy was also called to the location to cut the power to the structure. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames by 5:03 am. No injuries were reported and units cleared at 6:26 am.

