At 4:10 pm Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a one vehicle MVA on Attala Road 5131, also known as Center Road. The caller said a black vehicle had crashed into a tree. They said the driver was able to move but unable to exit the vehicle. When emergency personnel arrived on scene they notified dispatch the the driver was out of the vehicle. One patient was transported to Baptist-Attala for medical treatment.