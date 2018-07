At 10:59 pm Attala Deputies, the Mississippi Highway Patrol and Attala Fire and Rescue were called to highway 19 south for a report of an 18 wheeler accident. The caller said the big rig had hit some cows. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and reported that approximately 6 cows had been hit and one lane of traffic was blocked. MDOT was called to the location to help clear the roadway. No injuries were reported.