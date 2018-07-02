Emergency Dispatches: July 2, 2018

At 5:15 pm Kosciusko Police were called to a residence on the 700 block of Fairground Road. The caller said someone had spray painted their vehicle.

At 8:00 pm Attala Deputies along with Attala Fire were dispatched to Attala Road 3042 for a report of a vehicle fire.Responding units said they could see the smoke from Exxon. When firefighters arrived on scene they reported the vehicle was fully involved. No structures in danger. No injuries were reported and all fire personnel cleared the scene at 8:29 pm.