Emergency Dispatches: July 3, 2018

At 6:02 am Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a one vehicle MVA. The caller said a vehicle hit a tree on Attala Road 5238. Units arrived on scene and notified responding units that there was no entrapment. No injuries were reported.

At 6:47 am Attala Deputies were called to a residence on Attala Road 1175 for a report of a possible prowler. The caller aid there was a white male wearing gray shirt, black pants and a red baseball cap. They said he was walking in their yard around the cars. The caller soon called back in back and informed officers that the subject was behind the neighbors house behind some trees. An arrest was soon made by deputies.