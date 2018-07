At 5:59 pm Attala Deputies were called to a residence on Attala Road 5053. The home owner said they found a gun in their mailbox.

At 6:57 pm Attala Deputies were called to a residence on highway 43 south for a report of a B&E.

At 7:58 pm Attala Deputies were called to Industrial Park Road for a report of a female in a gray SUV that was waving a gun at a vehicle.