Emergency Dispatches: June 25, 2018

At 7:48 am Attala Deputies responded to a report of a one vehicle MVA on Attala Road 3022 near Sugar Creek Grocery. The caller said there were no injuries that they simply needed a report.

At 10:19 am Attala Deputies were called to highway 12 east near Thomas Auction for a report of a tree down in the road.

At 7:55 pm Attala Deputies, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, MedStat EMS along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of an MVA on highway 12 east near Thomas Auction. The caller said a Chevrolet S10 ran a vehicle off the roadway. No damage and no injuries were reported.