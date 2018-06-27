Emergency Dispatches: June 27, 2018

At 6:25 am Kosciusko Police were called to the 100 block of West South Street. The caller said they had some money stolen from their vehicle.

At 11:04 am Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, McCool Volunteers along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a motorcycle accident. The caller said it was located on Attala Road 2140 in McCool. One patient was transported to the hospital in Ackerman for medical attention. bystanders on scene said they believed that there were only minor injuries involved.