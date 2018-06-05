Emergency Dispatches: June 5, 2018

At 7:28 am Attala Deputies were called to highway 14 west near Nowell Lake. The caller said there was a white male in a yellow shirt and black shorts swinging a machete at passing cars.

At 8:19 am Kosciusko Police were called to the Kosciusko Jr High. The caller said they had a break in over the weekend they needed a report.

At 3:23 pm Kosciusko Police were called to the Pavilion at Jason Niles Park for a report of a minor auto accident. The caller said that a Dodge Ram and a Buick LeSabre were involved.