Emergency Dispatches: June 6, 2018

At 6:45 am Attala Deputies, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, MedStat EMS along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a one vehicle MVA. The accident took place on highway 14 west at the highway 429 intersection. Officers reported that one lane was block by a flatbed trailer that came unhooked and flipped in the roadway. No injuries were reported.

At 8:14 am Attala Deputies, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, MedStat EMS along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA. The caller said it was located on highway 12 west near McAdams Quick Stop. Units arrived on scene and reported the road was completely blocked.