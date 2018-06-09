Emergency Dispatches: June 9, 2018

At 6:02 pm Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, The Mississippi Highway Patrol along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to Highway 19 south for a report of a one vehicle MVA. The caller said she was not sure of her exact location. She said he remembered getting off highway 25 approximately 5 miles prior. Deputies arrived on scene and notified responding units that the accident was located just past the Zama Fire Station. Units found the vehicle was off the roadway. The driver was out of the car and uninjured.

At 8:29 pm Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to main Street in Ethel for a report of a one vehicle MVA. The caller said a vehicle ran in a ditch.