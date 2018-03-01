Emergency Dispatches: March 1. 2016

At 5:55 am Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, Ethel Volunteers along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a one vehicle MVA. The caller said the car struck the 5205 road sign on Hannah Street in Ethel. Units arrived on scene and notified other units that the vehicle had left the scene.

At 12:05 pm Attala Deputies, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, MedStat EMS, McCool Volunteers along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a one vehicle MVA. The caller said it was located east of McCool on Highway 12 at Attala Road 2140. The driver was reported to still be in the white Chevrolet pickup at the time of the call. Units arrived on scene and notified responding units that the victim was not entrapped but was still in the vehicle. They reported that the driver was a diabetic and their sugar dropped.