Emergency Dispatches: March 1, 2017

At 9:14 am Attala Deputies and the Mississippi Highway Patrol were called to the Highway 14 and 43 intersection. The caller said an 18 wheeler threw a rock and cracked their window. The caller called back and said the driver of the 18 wheeler was leaving the scene. It was last seen turning left on to highway 12 in the direction of Holmes county. Deputies had to break from the call for a report of a disturbance.

At 2:30 pm Kosciusko Police and MDOT were called to Veterans Memorial Drive near Subway for a report of a sinkhole in the road.