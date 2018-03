At 1:21 pm Attala Deputies along with County Fire responded to a report of a car fire on Highway 19 North near Highway 440.Units arrived on scene and reported that that fire had been extinguish and that the Saturn was still smoking. There is no word on the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported.

At 1:52 pm Kosciusko Police were called to Sunflower. The caller said they think someone attempted to pass a bad check. The subject left in a white Cherokee with a Hinds county tag.