Emergency Dispatches: March 11, 2018

At 9:55 am Attala Deputies, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, McCool volunteers, MedStat EMS along with Attala Fire Central responded to one vehicle MVA on Hwy 12 east between Ethel and McCool. The caller said a black Ford Mustang hit pole. Units arrived on scene and notified responding units that there was no entrapment and that a power pole was down but not blocking the road. Dispatch said they were getting a large number of reports of power outages. No medical transport was needed. All fire personnel cleared at 10:36 am.