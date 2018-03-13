Emergency Dispatches: March 13, 2018

At 8:25 am Attala Deputies were called to Highway 35 north approximately 3 miles from the city limits for a report of a vehicle that hit some scrap metal in the roadway. No injuries were reported.

At 8:33 pm Kosciusko Police and City Fire were dispatched to the 300 block of Woodland Drive for a report of a car fire. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and reported that there was smoke coming from under the hood of the vehicle. Firefighters were able to contain the fire by 8:45. No injuries were reported.