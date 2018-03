At 10:00 am Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS along with City Fire and Rescue responded to an accident involving a pedestrian at Wal-Mart. The caller said a male was struck by a vehicle in front of the building.

Captain Cliff Hayes tells Breezy News that the patient was ambulatory on their arrival. MedStat transported the male to Baptist-Attala for treatment. There is on word on the extent of their injury.