At 11:53 am Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Providence Volunteers along with Attala Fire Central were dispatched to a report of a one vehicle MVA. The caller said said it was located at highway 19 south near the highway 14 east intersection. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and notified responding units that the vehicle was down an embankment. After a short investigation the vehicle was found to be abandoned.