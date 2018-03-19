Emergency Dispatches: March 19, 2018

At 6:30 am Attala Deputies responded to a report of a trailer in the roadway causing a hazard. The caller said it was on highway 14 west approximately a mile and a half from highway 43. Attala 5, Deputy Scott Chunn, was in the area and took the call. When the Deputy arrived on scene he notified dispatch that one vehicle had hit the trailer. No injuries were reported.

At 12:12 pm Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS along with City Fire responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA on Highway 12 in front of Sunflower. Units arrived on scene and reported that the vehicle had pull out if the roadway and no traffic was blocked. No word on injuries.