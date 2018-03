At 3:15 pm Kosciusko Police were called to Parade Gas Station on Highway 12. The caller said a motorcycle ran into a gas pump and knocked it over. They said no one was hurt. The gas was cut off and not leaking but they requested an officer.

At 8:55 pm Attala Fire and Ethel Volunteers were dispatched to a residence on Hughs Street in Ethel for a reportof the smell of gas. Emergency personnel found that one of the lines to a heater had broke and the home owners were unable to cut off the gas.