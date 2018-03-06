Emergency Dispatches: March 3, 2018

At 9:56 am Kosciusko Police and City Fire were called to the 100 block of Thornton Street for a report of a gas leak. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and notified dispatch that the leak was in the road and that a crew had cut a service line. Atmos was called to the location to repair the damage. No injuries were reported.

At 6:55 pm Attala Deputies and County Fire responded to highway 43 north for a report of a motorcycle that hit a deer. Units arrived on scene to find one lane of traffic blocked and the patient complaining of right leg pain.