At 12:05 pm Kosciusko Police were called to a hit and run MVA at the Social Security Administration Office. The car on scene was a silver Mazda. Witness said that the car that fled the scene was white. No other description or tag was given. No injuries were reported.
One thought on “Emergency Dispatches: March 31, 2017”
