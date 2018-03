At 6:00 am Attala Deputies were called to check on a report of a tree down. The caller said it fell on a power line. Attala 5, Deputy Scott Chunn, arrived on scene and called for Entergy to come to the scene that the tree was smoking.

At 9:52 am Attala 12, Deputy Matt Steed, notified Attala Dispatch that he was informed of a vandalism on Attala Road 2126. The caller said they came home and found their home vandalized.