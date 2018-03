At 4:50 pm Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS along with Attala Fire Central Station were called to a report of an 18 wheeler accident. The caller said it was located on Highway 35 north at Sugar Creek. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and notified dispatch that there were no injuries. They reported that the 18 wheeler jack-knifed attempting to avoid hitting another vehicle. The empty trailer then broke the back window out of the log truck. No injuries were reported.