At 4:00 pm Kosciusko Police and City Fire responded to a report of smoke coming from under the hood of a school bus. The caller said it was on Highway 12 in front of Exxon. Units arrived on scene and found the bus to be overheating. One lane of traffic was blocked for a short time.

At 5:11 pm Kosciusko Police responded to Sonic for a report of a hit and run. No injuries were reported.