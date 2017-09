At 9:46 am Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, The Mississippi Highway Patrol along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA on Highway 35 South at the Highway 14 intersection. The caller said on car is in the ditch. MedStat arrived on scene and notified units they had a truck and trailer off the roadway. An air unit was requested to Baptist-Attala to transport patient to Jackson for medical treatment,