Emergency Dispatches: September 20, 2017

At 4:06 Attala 7 notified dispatch to send Law enforcement and medic units to Highway 35 South near the Yockanookany River bridge. The Deputy said a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle. Complaints were injuries to their shoulder and facial lacerations. After arriving on scene the victim told medics they did not need any medical attention or a report.

At 2:28 am Attala Deputies, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, MedStat EMS along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a one vehicle MVA on Highway 12 East near the Attala/Choctaw county line. The caller said a gray SUV was in the woods.

At 9:58 am Kosciusko Police and City Fire responded to a minor two vehicle MVA on Veterans Memorial Drive. The caller said it was located in front of Lower Elementary. Units arrived on scene and notified responding units that one lane was block. They said there were no injuries and very minor to no damage. Emergency personnel told Breezy News it appeared the two bumped each other on the side leaving only scuff marks oj the vehicles.