At approximately 9:15 am Kosciusko Police and MedStat EMS were dispatched to the 300 block of West South Street for a pedestrian that was hit by a vehicle.The caller said his wife was walking and was sideswiped by a cream colored car. The victim said she did not need an ambulance. Officers had medics continue to the location stating that she did have minor injuries.
One thought on “Emergency Dispatches: September 21, 2017”
Lucy says:
I was hit by a cream color car when I was walking a couple of years ago. Would it be a Buick?