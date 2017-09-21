Home » Local » Emergency Dispatches: September 21, 2017

Emergency Dispatches: September 21, 2017

At approximately 9:15 am Kosciusko Police and MedStat EMS were dispatched to the 300 block of West South Street for a pedestrian that was hit by a vehicle.The caller said his wife was walking and was sideswiped by a cream colored car. The victim said she did not need an ambulance. Officers had medics continue to the location stating that she did have minor injuries.

