Emergency Dispatches: January 18, 2018

At 9:45 am Attala Deputies, County Volunteers, MedStat EMS along with Attala Fire Central Station responded to a report of a house fire. Dispatch said a UPS driver reported a home on Attala Road 5229 had smoke coming the home. Firefighters arrived on scene and found smoke showing from the roof vent and both ends of the structure.Entergy was called to cut the power to the structure. Firefighters were able to contain the flames by 10:24 am. All units cleared by 11:05 am. No injuries were reported.

At 9:57 am Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS , The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA on Highway 12 East. The location was said to be at the Natchez Trace turn off. No injuries were reported and only an accident report was needed.