Emergency Personnel Respond to Rollover MVA (Video)

At 4:16 pm Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, Sallis Fire along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of an MVA rollover on highway 12 west just past Hurricane Church.

Deputies arrived on scene and notified responding units that one lane was blocked. Medics checked the occupant of the vehicle but medical transport was refused.

The female victim told authorities that someone else was driving and they ran into the woods after the crash. No second occupant was located. Attala Sheriff’s Department will be in charge of the investigation.