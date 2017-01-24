Employee arrested in death of 81-year-old Lexington barber

Police have arrested a man in the death of an 81-year-old barber and charged him with capital murder.

Lexington police say they arrested 55-year-old Wilson Jones in the death of William “Billy” Zeigler, whose body was found dead inside his home Sunday night. Authorities tell local news media he had been hit over the head with a blunt object.

Investigators haven’t said why Jones might have killed Zeigler. Relatives of Ziegler say that Jones worked for him and had known him for many years.

It’s unclear whether Jones has a lawyer to speak for him.

Zeigler’s body was sent to the state crime lab in Pearl for an autopsy. (AP)