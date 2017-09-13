Ethel High School has announced the 2017 Homecoming Court:
- 7th grade: Tanzania Alston and Abbie Wilkinson,
- 8th grade: Abbie Ellington and Makenzie Morgan,
- Freshman: Chloe Cloninger and Lexie Sanders,
- Sophomore: Colbi Arnold and Bridges Pinkard,
- Juniors: Kyahndrea Rainey and Sidney Rone,
- Seniors: Kaitlyn Muirhead, Clarissa Smith, Terranise Wilder, and Karsyn Wright.
Ethel High School’s Disney Homecoming will take place on Friday, September 22 at 6:00.
The game against Leake County will take place at 7:00.
During the week of homecoming, dress-up days are as follows:
- Monday: Monster U- Wear your favorite college attire
- Tuesday: Animal Kingdom -Wear your favorite animal print or animal costume
- Wednesday: Dress like your favorite Disney character
- Thursday: Dress like twins or your favorite duo
- Friday: Wear your homecoming t-shirt or black and gold
One thought on “Ethel announces 2017 Homecoming Court”
Downtown Resident says:
Congrats Kyahndrea and Karsyn!!!!!!!!!!!!