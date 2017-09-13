Home » Local » Ethel announces 2017 Homecoming Court

Ethel announces 2017 Homecoming Court

Posted on by Breck Riley

Ethel High School has announced the 2017 Homecoming Court:

  • 7th grade: Tanzania Alston and Abbie Wilkinson,
  • 8th grade: Abbie Ellington and Makenzie Morgan,
  • Freshman: Chloe Cloninger and Lexie Sanders,
  • Sophomore: Colbi Arnold and Bridges Pinkard,
  • Juniors: Kyahndrea Rainey and Sidney Rone,
  • Seniors: Kaitlyn Muirhead, Clarissa Smith, Terranise Wilder, and Karsyn Wright.

Ethel High School’s Disney Homecoming will take place on Friday, September 22 at 6:00.

The game against Leake County will take place at 7:00.

During the week of homecoming, dress-up days are as follows:

  • Monday: Monster U- Wear your favorite college attire
  • Tuesday: Animal Kingdom -Wear your favorite animal print or animal costume
  • Wednesday: Dress like your favorite Disney character
  • Thursday: Dress like twins or your favorite duo
  • Friday: Wear your homecoming t-shirt or black and gold

 

