Ethel announces 2017 Homecoming Court

Ethel High School has announced the 2017 Homecoming Court:

7th grade: Tanzania Alston and Abbie Wilkinson,

8th grade: Abbie Ellington and Makenzie Morgan,

Freshman: Chloe Cloninger and Lexie Sanders,

Sophomore: Colbi Arnold and Bridges Pinkard,

Juniors: Kyahndrea Rainey and Sidney Rone,

Seniors: Kaitlyn Muirhead, Clarissa Smith, Terranise Wilder, and Karsyn Wright.

Ethel High School’s Disney Homecoming will take place on Friday, September 22 at 6:00.

The game against Leake County will take place at 7:00.

During the week of homecoming, dress-up days are as follows: