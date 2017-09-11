Ethel bridge construction nearing completion

A bridge and road in Attala County will soon be ready for traffic again.

At the last meeting of the Attala County Board of Supervisors, county engineer Christian Gardner told the board that the bridge project on Attala Road 5205 bridge project just outside of Ethel is nearing completion.

NL Carson Construction in Carthage is handling the construction. The company was awarded the bid in October 2016.

While a definite completion date was not give, county officials hope the road and bridge will be open within a month.