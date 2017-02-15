Evans out as CEO of Oprah Winfrey Boys & Girls Club

Donald Evans has been removed as CEO of the Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club of Kosciusko/Attala County.

The club announced the decision in a press release Wednesday morning.

“The Board of Directors for the Oprah Winfrey Boys & Girls Club of Kosciusko/Attala County and CEO Donald Evans have mutually agreed to end their employment relationship, effective Tuesday, Feb. 14. In partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of East Mississippi, who recently entered into an agreement with the OWBGC, the board will immediately begin the search for a new CEO.”

The Oprah Winfrey Boys & Gils Club of Kosciusko/Attala County has been a cornerstone of the community since opening its doors in 2001.

Serving some 500 youth, the OWBGC provides a safe, structured and positive environment for young people after school, during most holidays and summer vacation.

The Oprah Winfrey Boys & Girls Club of Kosciusko/Attala County is a part of a nationwide network.

Located in every state, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and U.S. military installations overseas, Boys & Girls Clubs are delivering proven programs to millions of young people every day.