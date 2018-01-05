Events announced to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. holiday

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Committee has planned a number of events to celebrating the upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday.

The holiday weekend will begin with the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Image Award Banquet on Saturday, Jan. 13. The event will begin at 7:00 pm at the Kosciusko High School Commons. Tickets are $20.

On Monday, Jan. 15, the activities will continue with a prayer service to be held on the steps of the Attala County Courthouse. The ceremony will be led by Pastor Roosevelt Gage of Wesley United Methodist Church.

Following the prayer, there will be a commemorative celebration at the Kosciusko High School gym beginning at 10:00 am. Mr. Kenneth Nelson, a teacher with the Holmes County Central School District, will be the keynote speaker for the program.

For more information on these events, contact any member of the Dr. MLK Jr. Committee.